Jeimer Candelario -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 136 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on September 9 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 38 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 48 walks while batting .255.

He ranks 86th in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 60.9% of his games this season (81 of 133), with at least two hits 30 times (22.6%).

He has hit a home run in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has an RBI in 45 of 133 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 57 times this season (42.9%), including 15 games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 64 .281 AVG .256 .364 OBP .331 .456 SLG .500 7 XBH 29 1 HR 14 6 RBI 39 14/8 K/BB 62/22 2 SB 5

