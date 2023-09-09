On Saturday, Ian Happ (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, six walks and eight RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ is hitting .244 with 30 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 89 walks.
  • He ranks 107th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 96th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Happ has had a hit in 87 of 139 games this season (62.6%), including multiple hits 30 times (21.6%).
  • In 15 games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • Happ has driven in a run in 43 games this year (30.9%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (14.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • In 40.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
71 GP 68
.232 AVG .255
.343 OBP .377
.402 SLG .430
24 XBH 26
9 HR 8
38 RBI 33
77/42 K/BB 62/47
5 SB 8

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 26th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.34 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 148 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.34), 21st in WHIP (1.173), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
