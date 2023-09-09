On Saturday, Eloy Jimenez (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .271 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 26 walks.

Jimenez has gotten a hit in 71 of 100 games this year (71.0%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (24.0%).

Looking at the 100 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (15.0%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 39 games this season (39.0%), Jimenez has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year (38.0%), including three multi-run games (3.0%).

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 47 .292 AVG .247 .336 OBP .293 .441 SLG .433 16 XBH 17 7 HR 8 30 RBI 25 41/14 K/BB 40/12 0 SB 0

