Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (76-66) will face off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (74-68) at Wrigley Field on Saturday, September 9. First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +115.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (16-3, 2.90 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (11-6, 3.34 ERA)

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 45, or 59.2%, of the 76 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 23-12 (65.7%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs have a 5-3 record across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 34, or 45.9%, of the 74 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 17-25 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 2nd Win NL Central +300 - 2nd

