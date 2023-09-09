How to Watch the Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will attempt to knock off Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks when the teams meet on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 14th in MLB play with 170 total home runs.
- Chicago's .417 slugging percentage ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cubs' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.
- Chicago has the No. 6 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.1 runs per game (718 total runs).
- The Cubs are ninth in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 19 average in the majors.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- Chicago's 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.269).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Justin Steele (16-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 27th of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went eight scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Steele is trying to claim his fifth quality start in a row in this game.
- Steele will aim to last five or more innings for his 15th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.
- He is trying to keep a streak of two games without giving up an earned run intact.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/4/2023
|Giants
|W 5-0
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Logan Webb
|9/5/2023
|Giants
|W 11-8
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Ryan Walker
|9/6/2023
|Giants
|W 8-2
|Home
|Jordan Wicks
|Alex Wood
|9/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Ryne Nelson
|9/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 1-0
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Zac Gallen
|9/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Merrill Kelly
|9/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/11/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Kyle Freeland
|9/12/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Chris Flexen
|9/13/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Ty Blach
|9/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Brandon Pfaadt
