The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) play the Ball State Cardinals (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 42.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Ball State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Ball State vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023

12:00 PM ET

Sanford Stadium

Ball State vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Ball State vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Ball State has not won against the spread this year in one games with a spread.

Georgia is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

The Bulldogs have been favored by 42.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Ball State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

