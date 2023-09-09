The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) and the Ball State Cardinals (0-1) meet at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Georgia has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (18th-best with 48 points per game) and scoring defense (16th-best with 7 points allowed per game) this season. Ball State has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 16th-worst with 44 points surrendered per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, posting 14 points per contest (108th-ranked).

See more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ball State vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Ball State vs. Georgia Key Statistics

Ball State Georgia 295 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 559 (23rd) 357 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260 (35th) 72 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159 (60th) 223 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 400 (9th) 2 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Ball State Stats Leaders

Kadin Semonza has racked up 165 yards (165 per game) while completing 71.4% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass this season.

Marquez Cooper has run the ball 15 times for 33 yards.

Kiael Kelly has piled up 21 yards (on seven carries).

Ty Robinson's 90 receiving yards (90 yards per game) lead the team. He has five receptions on seven targets with one touchdown.

Tanner Koziol has caught eight passes and compiled 66 receiving yards (66 per game).

Qian Magwood's five targets have resulted in four receptions for 38 yards.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has 294 passing yards for Georgia, completing 67.7% of his passes and throwing one touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 12 rushing yards (12 ypg) on three carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kendall Milton has 53 rushing yards on nine carries.

Roderick Robinson II has been handed the ball eight times this year and racked up 50 yards (50 per game) with one touchdown.

Brock Bowers' 77 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted five times and has registered five catches.

Mekhi Mews has hauled in three passes while averaging 75 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

C.J. Smith has racked up two receptions for 57 yards, an average of 57 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Georgia or Ball State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.