Our computer model predicts the Georgia Bulldogs will take down the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday, September 9 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Sanford Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Looking to bet on Georgia vs. Ball State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Ball State vs. Georgia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia (-42.5) Over (52.5) Georgia 53, Ball State 2

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Ball State Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have not covered the spread in a game yet this year (0-1-0).

The Cardinals have gone over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

The average point total for the Ball State this year is 4.0 points lower than this game's over/under.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs haven't won a game against the spread this year.

Georgia has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 42.5-point favorites.

Georgia games average 55.5 total points per game this season, 3.0 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 48.0 7.0 48.0 7.0 -- -- Ball State 14.0 44.0 -- -- 14.0 44.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.