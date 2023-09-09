Andrew Benintendi vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.293 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .333, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .367.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.
- In 74.8% of his 127 games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 3.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 127), and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.6% of his games this season, Benintendi has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (5.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 51 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|66
|.286
|AVG
|.258
|.354
|OBP
|.315
|.396
|SLG
|.343
|19
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|27
|43/24
|K/BB
|37/21
|7
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (4-3) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty threw seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.77, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .229 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.