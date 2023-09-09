The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) host the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (1-0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Alabama has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (ninth-best with 56 points per game) and scoring defense (16th-best with 7 points allowed per game) this season. In terms of points scored Texas ranks 50th in the FBS (37 points per game), and it is 28th on defense (10 points allowed per game).

Alabama vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Alabama vs. Texas Key Statistics

Alabama Texas 431 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 458 (53rd) 211 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 176 (8th) 205 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158 (60th) 226 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 300 (31st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe leads Alabama with 194 yards (194 ypg) on 13-of-18 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 48 rushing yards on seven carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

This season, Jase McClellan has carried the ball 10 times for 39 yards (39 per game) and one touchdown.

Isaiah Bond's 76 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted six times and has collected five catches and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton has caught three passes while averaging 62 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Amari Niblack has a total of 49 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in two throws and scoring one touchdown.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has 260 passing yards, or 260 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.3% of his passes and has recorded three touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 12 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Jaydon Blue has run for 55 yards on 10 carries so far this year.

Jonathon Brooks has compiled 52 yards on 12 carries, while also catching two passes for 42 yards and one score.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 90 receiving yards on seven catches to pace his team so far this season.

Jordan Whittington has collected 47 receiving yards (47 yards per game) on four receptions.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' two receptions (on six targets) have netted him 44 yards (44 ypg) and one touchdown.

