Yasmani Grandal is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 3 against the Tigers) he went 0-for-0.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is hitting .236 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 34 walks.

In 50.0% of his 108 games this season, Grandal has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (7.4%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has an RBI in 23 of 108 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 23.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (4.6%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 56 .221 AVG .247 .291 OBP .327 .322 SLG .363 9 XBH 12 3 HR 5 9 RBI 23 32/12 K/BB 52/22 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings