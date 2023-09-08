Yasmani Grandal vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023
Yasmani Grandal is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on September 3 against the Tigers) he went 0-for-0.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .236 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 34 walks.
- In 50.0% of his 108 games this season, Grandal has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (7.4%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has an RBI in 23 of 108 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 23.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (4.6%).
Other White Sox Players vs the Tigers
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|56
|.221
|AVG
|.247
|.291
|OBP
|.327
|.322
|SLG
|.363
|9
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|23
|32/12
|K/BB
|52/22
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (165 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Olson (3-6) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.65, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
