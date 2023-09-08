Yan Gomes vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Yan Gomes (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .272 with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 97 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.6% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (eight of 97), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36 games this year (37.1%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32 of 97 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.289
|AVG
|.256
|.328
|OBP
|.299
|.440
|SLG
|.402
|14
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|24
|32/9
|K/BB
|35/7
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.62).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 30th of the season. He is 14-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 186 strikeouts through 178 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 17th, 1.114 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
