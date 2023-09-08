Player prop bet options for Spencer Torkelson and others are listed when the Detroit Tigers host the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

White Sox vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 127 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 31 walks and 72 RBI.

He has a slash line of .261/.319/.440 so far this season.

Vaughn takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals Sep. 6 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 at Royals Sep. 5 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 at Royals Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has put up 122 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 63 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .235/.321/.453 slash line so far this season.

Torkelson has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .421 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 7 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Sep. 2 3-for-4 2 0 2 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 26 walks and 57 RBI (98 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .293/.356/.524 so far this year.

Carpenter enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 7 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Yankees Sep. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at White Sox Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at White Sox Sep. 2 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.