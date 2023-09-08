Spencer Torkelson and Andrew Vaughn will be among the stars on display when the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

The favored Tigers have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +105. The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -125 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-6.

When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their foes are 5-3-2 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with 31 wins in the 94 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has won 23 of its 73 games, or 31.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 64 of its 139 games with a total.

The White Sox are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-40 26-46 23-30 31-55 40-63 14-22

