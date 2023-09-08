On Friday, Tim Anderson (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .239 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 23 walks.

Anderson has had a hit in 63 of 105 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits 30 times (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

In 22 games this season (21.0%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 34 games this season (32.4%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 55 .239 AVG .240 .274 OBP .289 .305 SLG .288 10 XBH 10 1 HR 0 12 RBI 12 51/8 K/BB 54/15 3 SB 10

Tigers Pitching Rankings