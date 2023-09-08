Friday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (64-76) versus the Chicago White Sox (54-86) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 8.

The Tigers will give the ball to Reese Olson (3-6, 4.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Mike Clevinger (6-7, 3.90 ERA).

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 14, or 56%, of those games.

Detroit has entered 11 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 5-6 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 59.2% chance to win.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 558 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule