On Friday, September 8 at 6:40 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers (64-76) host the Chicago White Sox (54-86) at Comerica Park in the series opener. Reese Olson will get the call for the Tigers, while Mike Clevinger will take the hill for the White Sox.

The favored Tigers have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +120. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Tigers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Olson - DET (3-6, 4.65 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (6-7, 3.90 ERA)

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 14 (56%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Tigers have a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers were favored on the moneyline for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Detroit combined with its opponents to go over the run total two times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 94 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (33%) in those games.

This year, the White Sox have won 13 of 48 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the White Sox had a record of 2-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Akil Baddoo 1.5 (-115) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+195)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 3rd

