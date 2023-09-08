The Chicago Sky's (16-22) injury report has two players listed as they prepare for a Friday, September 8 matchup with the Minnesota Lynx (19-19) at Wintrust Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET.

In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Sky claimed a 96-69 win against the Fever.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Ankle 8.1 7 3.1 Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Sky vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Kahleah Copper posts 18.6 points and 1.9 assists per game -- both team highs. She is also averaging 4.4 rebounds, shooting 45% from the field and 39.3% from downtown (10th in WNBA) with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Courtney Williams averages a team-best 6 assists per contest. She is also posting 9.9 points and 5.8 rebounds, shooting 42.3% from the field and 42.7% from downtown (third in WNBA) with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Elizabeth Williams is posting 9.7 points, 2.4 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Marina Mabrey puts up 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in WNBA).

Alanna Smith is tops on her squad in rebounds per contest (6.7), and also averages 9.3 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, she posts 1.4 steals (ninth in the WNBA) and 1.4 blocked shots (seventh in the league).

Sky vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -4.5 163.5

