Nick Madrigal vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Madrigal -- with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, 111 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on September 8 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is batting .267 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
- In 60.0% of his games this year (48 of 80), Madrigal has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of 80 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Madrigal has had an RBI in 20 games this year (25.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.8%).
- In 32.5% of his games this season (26 of 80), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.260
|AVG
|.276
|.319
|OBP
|.317
|.354
|SLG
|.362
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|16
|11/5
|K/BB
|10/5
|4
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.62 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (14-7) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.48 ERA in 178 2/3 innings pitched, with 186 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.48), 12th in WHIP (1.114), and 20th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
