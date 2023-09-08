Korey Lee vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Korey Lee and the Chicago White Sox take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Reese Olson) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Korey Lee At The Plate
- Lee is batting .125 with a home run and four walks.
- Lee has had a base hit in three of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Lee has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.063
|AVG
|.188
|.167
|OBP
|.278
|.063
|SLG
|.375
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|5/2
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.65, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
