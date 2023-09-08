Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .390 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 26 walks while batting .293.

Carpenter enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .450.

Carpenter has gotten a hit in 63 of 97 games this season (64.9%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (28.9%).

He has homered in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.1% of his games this season, Carpenter has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 38 of 97 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 49 .352 AVG .237 .402 OBP .312 .521 SLG .527 15 XBH 20 6 HR 14 24 RBI 33 40/11 K/BB 48/15 2 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings