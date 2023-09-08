Jeimer Candelario -- .100 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on September 8 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 38 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .256.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

In 61.4% of his 132 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 21 games this year (15.9%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Candelario has an RBI in 45 of 132 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 43.2% of his games this season (57 of 132), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 64 .245 AVG .256 .333 OBP .331 .452 SLG .500 26 XBH 29 6 HR 14 24 RBI 39 43/18 K/BB 62/22 1 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings