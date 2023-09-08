The Indiana Hoosiers (0-1) play an FCS opponent, the Indiana State Sycamores (0-1) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN).

Indiana ranks third-worst in total offense (153.0 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 89th with 380.0 yards allowed per contest. Indiana State has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 12th-worst in the FCS with 0.0 points per game. It has been more effective defensively, allowing 27.0 points per contest (51st-ranked).

Indiana State vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Indiana State vs. Indiana Key Statistics

Indiana State Indiana 217.0 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.0 (131st) 338.0 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.0 (80th) 101.0 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 71.0 (116th) 116.0 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 82.0 (130th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Gavin Screws has compiled 116 yards (116.0 ypg) while completing 54.2% of his passes with two interceptions this season.

Evan Olaes has carried the ball nine times for 59 yards.

Korbin Allen has piled up five carries and totaled 29 yards.

Dakota Caton leads his team with 70 receiving yards on six catches.

Harry Van Dyne has put up a 25-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on three targets.

Ethan Chambers' one target has resulted in one catch for 11 yards.

Indiana Stats Leaders

Brendan Sorsby has racked up 58 yards (58.0 ypg) on 8-of-16 passing this season.

Christian Turner has 29 rushing yards on seven carries.

Jaylin Lucas has collected 24 yards on 11 attempts.

Cam Camper has hauled in three receptions for 35 yards (35.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

E.J. Williams has hauled in one reception totaling 19 yards so far this campaign.

DeQuece Carter has compiled one catch for 16 yards, an average of 16.0 yards per game.

