Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever (12-26) take on the Connecticut Sun (26-12) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

Fever vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Fever vs. Sun

Indiana puts up only 2.5 more points per game (81.4) than Connecticut allows its opponents to score (78.9).

Indiana's 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than Connecticut has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

The Fever have put together a 9-17 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 43.4% from the field.

Indiana is making 34.1% of its shots from deep, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the 31.7% Connecticut's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Fever are 9-10 when shooting over 31.7% as a team from three-point range.

Connecticut averages 33.4 rebounds a contest, 0.8 fewer rebounds per game than Indiana's average.

Fever Recent Performance

The Fever have fared better offensively in their last 10 games, posting 86.1 points per contest, 4.7 more than their season average of 81.4.

While Indiana is putting up 81.4 points per game in 2023, it has improved that mark in its last 10 games, producing 86.1 a contest.

The Fever are making 8.4 treys per game with a 39.6% three-point percentage over their past 10 games, compared to their season averages of 6.8 and 34.1%.

Fever Injuries