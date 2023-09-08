Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (76-65) and Arizona Diamondbacks (73-68) going head to head at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET on September 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (14-7) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (7-9) will get the nod for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Cubs were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Cubs' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (45.8%) in those contests.

Chicago has a mark of 23-25 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (718 total, 5.1 per game).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Cubs Schedule