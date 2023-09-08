On Friday, Cody Bellinger (.634 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago with 135 hits and an OBP of .364 this season.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Bellinger is batting .333 with two homers during his last games and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

In 76.4% of his games this season (84 of 110), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (35.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 22 games this season (20.0%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has an RBI in 52 of 110 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored at least once 62 times this year (56.4%), including 21 games with multiple runs (19.1%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 53 .316 AVG .324 .361 OBP .367 .558 SLG .546 28 XBH 21 12 HR 12 42 RBI 44 37/16 K/BB 37/16 11 SB 8

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings