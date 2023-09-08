The Minnesota Lynx (19-19) play Courtney Williams and the Chicago Sky (16-22) at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday, September 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago prevailed by a final score of 96-69 in its last game against Indiana. Leading the way on offense for the Sky was Kahleah Copper, who finished with 17 points. Williams posted 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. With Kayla McBride (23 PTS, 45 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Minnesota won 86-73 against Phoenix. Napheesa Collier also added 22 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and three blocks to the effort.

Sky vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-190 to win)

Sky (-190 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+155 to win)

Lynx (+155 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-4.5)

Sky (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ION

Sky Season Stats

Offensively, the Sky are averaging 80.9 points per game (seventh-ranked in league). They are surrendering 83.1 points per contest at the other end of the court (sixth-ranked).

Chicago is ninth in the WNBA with 33.2 boards per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 35 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Sky rank fourth in the WNBA with 20.1 assists per game.

With 13.3 turnovers per game, Chicago ranks sixth in the WNBA. It forces 13.2 turnovers per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

With a 36.4% three-point percentage this season, the Sky rank third-best in the WNBA. They rank fourth in the league by draining 8.1 threes per contest.

Chicago is top-five this year in three-pointers allowed, currently best in the league with 6.5 treys ceded per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with a 33.4% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Sky Home/Away Splits

The Sky have scored at a higher clip in home games than away from home in the 2023 season (82.2 at home versus 79.6 on the road), but have also surrendered more points at home than away from home (84.6 opponent points per home game versus 81.5 on the road).

Chicago rebounds better on the road than at home (35.2 RPG on the road, 31.3 RPG at home), and it lets its opponents grab more boards in home games than in road games (35.1 at home, 34.9 on the road).

On average, the Sky assist on more shots at home than they do on the road (20.7 at home, 19.5 on the road). So far in the 2023 WNBA season, Chicago is committing fewer turnovers in home games (12.2 per game) than away (14.4), and is alse forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.5 per game) compared to on the road (13.8).

This year, the Sky average 8.2 made three-pointers per game at home and eight on the road (shooting 37.4% from deep in home games compared to 35.4% on the road).

This year, Chicago averages 7.2 three-pointers allowed per game at home and 5.9 on the road (allowing 35.2% shooting from deep in home games compared to 31.4% on the road).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have gone 7-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 53.8% of those games).

The Sky have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

Chicago is 18-18-0 against the spread this season.

Chicago has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Sky a 65.5% chance to win.

