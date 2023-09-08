The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez and his .594 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Yankees.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .247 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

Ibanez has gotten a hit in 51 of 91 games this year (56.0%), including 17 multi-hit games (18.7%).

In 9.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has driven in a run in 21 games this year (23.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30.8% of his games this season (28 of 91), with two or more runs five times (5.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Tigers Players vs the White Sox

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .260 AVG .234 .292 OBP .269 .448 SLG .394 16 XBH 14 6 HR 4 13 RBI 17 32/7 K/BB 25/6 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings