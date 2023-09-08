Andrew Vaughn and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (59 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers and Reese Olson on September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Royals.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks while batting .261.

In 67.4% of his games this season (87 of 129), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (25.6%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 129 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 19 of them (14.7%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has driven home a run in 48 games this year (37.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.4%.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 65 .261 AVG .262 .323 OBP .315 .441 SLG .440 21 XBH 26 11 HR 8 34 RBI 38 43/15 K/BB 62/16 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings