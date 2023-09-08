The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has an OPS of .700, fueled by an OBP of .334 to go with a slugging percentage of .366. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.

In 94 of 126 games this year (74.6%) Benintendi has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (27.0%).

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (4.0%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 27.0% of his games this season, Benintendi has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (4.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 39.7% of his games this season (50 of 126), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 65 .286 AVG .258 .354 OBP .316 .396 SLG .341 19 XBH 17 3 HR 2 16 RBI 25 43/24 K/BB 36/21 7 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings