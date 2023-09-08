Andrew Benintendi vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has an OPS of .700, fueled by an OBP of .334 to go with a slugging percentage of .366. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.
- In 94 of 126 games this year (74.6%) Benintendi has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (27.0%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (4.0%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 27.0% of his games this season, Benintendi has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (4.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 39.7% of his games this season (50 of 126), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|65
|.286
|AVG
|.258
|.354
|OBP
|.316
|.396
|SLG
|.341
|19
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|25
|43/24
|K/BB
|36/21
|7
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.65 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.65, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
