Zack Short vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Zack Short (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is hitting .217 with nine doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Short has had a hit in 34 of 82 games this year (41.5%), including multiple hits seven times (8.5%).
- He has homered in six games this year (7.3%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Short has had an RBI in 16 games this year (19.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this season (15.9%), including one multi-run game.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|35
|.250
|AVG
|.174
|.309
|OBP
|.268
|.420
|SLG
|.267
|9
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|1
|20
|RBI
|9
|30/10
|K/BB
|28/11
|2
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees will send Rodon (2-4) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.70 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 5.70 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
