On Thursday, Zack Short (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is hitting .217 with nine doubles, six home runs and 21 walks.

Short has had a hit in 34 of 82 games this year (41.5%), including multiple hits seven times (8.5%).

He has homered in six games this year (7.3%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Short has had an RBI in 16 games this year (19.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (15.9%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 35 .250 AVG .174 .309 OBP .268 .420 SLG .267 9 XBH 6 5 HR 1 20 RBI 9 30/10 K/BB 28/11 2 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings