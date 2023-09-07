Tyler Nevin vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Tyler Nevin and his .318 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (76 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon on September 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Tyler Nevin At The Plate
- Nevin is hitting .132 with a home run and seven walks.
- Nevin has had a base hit in six of 25 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- In three games this season, Nevin has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this season (12.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees
Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|15
|.211
|AVG
|.088
|.318
|OBP
|.200
|.368
|SLG
|.088
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|5/3
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.70 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.70, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
