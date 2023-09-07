Tyler Nevin and his .318 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (76 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees and Carlos Rodon on September 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Nevin? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

  • Nevin is hitting .132 with a home run and seven walks.
  • Nevin has had a base hit in six of 25 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
  • In three games this season, Nevin has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three games this season (12.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 15
.211 AVG .088
.318 OBP .200
.368 SLG .088
1 XBH 0
1 HR 0
3 RBI 2
5/3 K/BB 9/4
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
  • The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rodon gets the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.70 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.70, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.