Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Yankees on September 7, 2023
Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the New York Yankees-Detroit Tigers matchup at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 30 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 62 walks and 73 RBI (120 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He's slashing .233/.319/.441 so far this year.
- Torkelson will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 2
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Carlos Rodón Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Rodon Stats
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Carlos Rodon (2-4) for his 10th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in nine starts this season.
- Rodon has made five starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Rodon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|Sep. 1
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|at Rays
|Aug. 27
|4.2
|4
|2
|2
|7
|2
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 22
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 6
|2.2
|3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 1
|4.0
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 140 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 53 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He's slashing .272/.340/.465 so far this season.
- Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 31
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 79 hits with 12 doubles, 31 home runs, 66 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .267/.397/.622 on the season.
- Judge has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, two home runs, five walks and two RBI.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
