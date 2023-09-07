The New York Yankees (70-69) will be seeking a series sweep when they face off against the Detroit Tigers (63-76) at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, September 7 at 7:05 PM ET. Carlos Rodon will get the nod for the Yankees, while Eduardo Rodriguez will take the mound for the Tigers.

The favored Yankees have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +135. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (2-4, 5.70 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (10-7, 3.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Tigers and Yankees matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Tigers (+135) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $23.50 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Spencer Torkelson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 44 out of the 79 games, or 55.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have a 24-9 record (winning 72.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 3-1 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 110 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (40.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 24 times in 54 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Tigers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+145) Javier Báez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 3rd

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.