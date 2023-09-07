Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees face Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 139 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 548 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Tigers rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Detroit strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Tigers rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.277 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Rodriguez has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 White Sox W 4-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Touki Toussaint 9/2/2023 White Sox W 10-0 Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/3/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Away Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech 9/5/2023 Yankees L 5-1 Away Alex Faedo Gerrit Cole 9/6/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/7/2023 Yankees - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Carlos Rodón 9/8/2023 White Sox - Home Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/9/2023 White Sox - Home Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech 9/10/2023 White Sox - Home - Jesse Scholtens 9/12/2023 Reds - Home Matt Manning Lyon Richardson 9/13/2023 Reds - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Andrew Abbott

