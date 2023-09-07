How to Watch the Tigers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 7
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees face Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 139 home runs as a team.
- Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 548 (3.9 per game).
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Detroit strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Tigers rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.277 WHIP this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- Rodriguez has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 21 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-2
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Touki Toussaint
|9/2/2023
|White Sox
|W 10-0
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|9/3/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Michael Kopech
|9/5/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-1
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Gerrit Cole
|9/6/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Carlos Rodón
|9/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|9/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Michael Kopech
|9/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Lyon Richardson
|9/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Andrew Abbott
