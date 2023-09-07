Seiya Suzuki -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on September 7 at 7:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Giants.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .275 with 26 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Suzuki enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .524 with two homers.

In 78 of 116 games this season (67.2%) Suzuki has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (27.6%).

Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (12.9%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki has driven in a run in 39 games this season (33.6%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 44.8% of his games this season (52 of 116), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 63 .249 AVG .298 .320 OBP .367 .403 SLG .515 17 XBH 29 7 HR 9 31 RBI 27 50/20 K/BB 63/28 2 SB 3

