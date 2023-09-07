Racey McMath 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
With an ADP that ranks him 144th at his position (423rd overall), Racey McMath has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 4.4 fantasy points, which ranked him 145th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Indianapolis Colts WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.
Racey McMath Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|4.40
|0.00
|-
|Overall Rank
|479
|547
|423
|Position Rank
|172
|196
|144
Racey McMath 2022 Stats
- McMath caught two balls last season on his way to 40 receiving yards.
- McMath accumulated 3.9 fantasy points -- one reception, 39 yards -- in his best performance last year, in Week 17 versus the Dallas Cowboys.
Racey McMath 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Chargers
|0.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Week 17
|Cowboys
|3.9
|2
|1
|39
|0
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|0.4
|0
|0
|0
