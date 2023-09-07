With an ADP that ranks him 54th at his position (414th overall), Nate Sudfeld has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied -0.4 fantasy points, which ranked him 94th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Detroit Lions QB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Is Sudfeld on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Nate Sudfeld Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total -0.40 1.49 - Overall Rank 751 681 414 Position Rank 101 88 54

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Nate Sudfeld 2022 Stats

Sudfeld threw for 0 yards (0.0 per game), completing NaN% (0-for-0), with zero TDs and zero INTs last year.

In Week 13 last season versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sudfeld put up a season-best -0.1 fantasy points, with this stat line: -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

Sudfeld ended up with -0.3 fantasy points -- 0-of-0 (NaN%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears.

Rep Sudfeld and the Detroit Lions with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nate Sudfeld 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 13 Jaguars -0.1 -for-0 0 0 0 Week 17 Bears -0.3 0-for-0 0 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.