After amassing 34.9 fantasy points last season (42nd among TEs), Mo Alie-Cox has an ADP of 400th overall (43rd at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.

Is Alie-Cox on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Mo Alie-Cox Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 34.90 29.26 - Overall Rank 285 348 400 Position Rank 40 47 43

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Mo Alie-Cox 2022 Stats

On a per-game basis, Alie-Cox produced 11.1 receiving yards on 1.6 targets a season ago.

In Week 4 last season versus the Tennessee Titans, Alie-Cox put up a season-high 20.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: six receptions, 85 yards and two touchdowns.

Alie-Cox picked up -1.4 fantasy points -- one catch, six yards, on one target -- in Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys, which was his poorest game of the year.

Rep Alie-Cox and the Indianapolis Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mo Alie-Cox 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Texans 2.6 2 2 26 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 0.9 3 1 9 0 Week 3 Chiefs 0.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 Titans 20.5 6 6 85 2 Week 5 @Broncos 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Commanders 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 1.3 2 2 13 0 Week 11 Eagles 1.4 1 1 14 0 Week 12 Steelers 1.4 3 2 14 0 Week 13 @Cowboys -1.4 1 1 6 0 Week 15 @Vikings 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Chargers 0.2 2 1 2 0 Week 17 @Giants 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 18 Texans 6.4 1 1 4 1

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.