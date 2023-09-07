Michael Pittman Jr. is being drafted as the 25th wide receiver off the board in summer drafts after he recorded 117.5 fantasy points last season (27th at his position). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Indianapolis Colts WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 117.50 108.10 - Overall Rank 109 114 61 Position Rank 27 39 25

Michael Pittman Jr. 2022 Stats

Pittman averaged 54.4 receiving yards per game last season and scored four touchdowns.

In Week 1 last season versus the Houston Texans, Pittman put up a season-high 18.1 fantasy points, with these numbers: nine receptions, 121 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- Pittman ended up with 1.6 fantasy points. His stat line was: two catches, 16 yards, on four targets.

Michael Pittman Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Texans 18.1 13 9 121 1 Week 3 Chiefs 7.2 9 8 72 0 Week 4 Titans 3.1 6 3 31 0 Week 5 @Broncos 5.9 8 5 59 0 Week 6 Jaguars 13.4 16 13 134 0 Week 7 @Titans 3.8 9 6 58 0 Week 8 Commanders 5.3 9 7 53 0 Week 9 @Patriots 2.2 6 3 22 0 Week 10 @Raiders 5.3 9 7 53 0 Week 11 Eagles 7.5 7 6 75 0 Week 12 Steelers 12.1 11 7 61 1 Week 13 @Cowboys 1.6 4 2 16 0 Week 15 @Vikings 9.0 14 10 60 0 Week 16 Chargers 3.9 7 4 39 0 Week 17 @Giants 10.1 8 6 41 1 Week 18 Texans 9.0 5 3 30 1

