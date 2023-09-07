Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 0.0 fantasy points (200th among WRs), the Indianapolis Colts' Malik Turner is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 186th wide receiver off the board this summer (676th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Is Turner on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Malik Turner Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 4.21 - Overall Rank 549 645 676 Position Rank 212 251 186

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Rep Turner and the Indianapolis Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.