The Detroit Lions (0-0) go on the road to match up against the Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Lions

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

Lions Insights (2022)

The Lions averaged 4.9 more points per game (26.6) than the Chiefs gave up (21.7) last season.

The Lions averaged 51.8 more yards per game (380) than the Chiefs allowed per outing (328.2) last year.

Last season Detroit rushed for 21.0 more yards per game (128.2) than Kansas City allowed per outing (107.2).

The Lions turned the ball over 15 times last season, five fewer times than the Chiefs forced turnovers (20).

Lions Away Performance (2022)

The Lions' average points scored (19.4) and conceded (24.9) in away games a season ago were both lower than their overall averages of 26.6 and 25.1, respectively.

On the road, the Lions accumulated 343.9 yards per game and conceded 385.8. That was less than they gained (380) and allowed (392.4) overall.

In road games, Detroit accumulated 235.4 passing yards per game and conceded 228.5. That was less than it gained (251.8) and allowed (245.8) overall.

The Lions' average yards rushing in road games (108.5) were lower than their overall average (128.2). But their average yards conceded in road games (157.3) were higher than overall (146.5).

The Lions' third-down percentages on offense (34%) and defense (38.4%) in road games last year were both lower than their overall numbers of 40.8% and 45.1%, respectively.

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2023 at Kansas City - NBC 9/17/2023 Seattle - FOX 9/24/2023 Atlanta - FOX 9/28/2023 at Green Bay - Amazon Prime Video

