How to Watch Lions vs. Chiefs Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 1
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions (0-0) go on the road to match up against the Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.
We have more details below.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Lions
- When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: NBC
Lions Insights (2022)
- The Lions averaged 4.9 more points per game (26.6) than the Chiefs gave up (21.7) last season.
- The Lions averaged 51.8 more yards per game (380) than the Chiefs allowed per outing (328.2) last year.
- Last season Detroit rushed for 21.0 more yards per game (128.2) than Kansas City allowed per outing (107.2).
- The Lions turned the ball over 15 times last season, five fewer times than the Chiefs forced turnovers (20).
Lions Away Performance (2022)
- The Lions' average points scored (19.4) and conceded (24.9) in away games a season ago were both lower than their overall averages of 26.6 and 25.1, respectively.
- On the road, the Lions accumulated 343.9 yards per game and conceded 385.8. That was less than they gained (380) and allowed (392.4) overall.
- In road games, Detroit accumulated 235.4 passing yards per game and conceded 228.5. That was less than it gained (251.8) and allowed (245.8) overall.
- The Lions' average yards rushing in road games (108.5) were lower than their overall average (128.2). But their average yards conceded in road games (157.3) were higher than overall (146.5).
- The Lions' third-down percentages on offense (34%) and defense (38.4%) in road games last year were both lower than their overall numbers of 40.8% and 45.1%, respectively.
Lions Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/7/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|NBC
|9/17/2023
|Seattle
|-
|FOX
|9/24/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|FOX
|9/28/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
