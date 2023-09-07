The Detroit Lions' (0-0) injury report has four players listed heading into their Thursday, September 7 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (0-0). The game begins at 8:20 PM at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Lions' 2022 record was 9-8, and they did not make the postseason. They averaged 26.6 points per game on offense (fifth in the NFL) while giving up 25.1 per contest on defense (28th).

A season ago, the Chiefs finished 14-3 and won the Super Bowl. Offensively, they put up 29.2 points per game (first in the league) while defensively conceding 21.7 (16th).

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Isaiah Buggs DL Illness Full Participation In Practice Frank Ragnow C Toe Full Participation In Practice Emmanuel Moseley CB Knee Out Ifeatu Melifonwu S Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kadarius Toney WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Richie James Jr. WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Travis Kelce TE Knee Questionable Tershawn Wharton DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice BJ Thompson DE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Nic Jones CB Hand Full Participation In Practice Nick Allegretti OG Pectoral Full Participation In Practice

Lions vs. Chiefs Game Info

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

NBC

Watch this game on Fubo

Lions Season Insights (2022)

The Lions struggled on defense, ranking worst in the NFL (392.4 yards allowed per game) last season. However, they ranked fourth-best offensively, totaling 380 yards per game.

Detroit struggled on defense last season, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL (25.1 points allowed per game). However, it ranked fifth-best on offense, putting up 26.6 points per game.

With 245.8 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked third-worst in the NFL, the Lions were forced to lean on their eighth-ranked passing offense (251.8 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.

With 146.5 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fourth-worst in the NFL, Detroit were forced to ask its 11th-ranked running game (128.2 rushing yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.

The Lions forced 22 total turnovers (17th in NFL) last season and turned it over 15 times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +7, the third-best in the NFL.

Lions vs. Chiefs Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-4.5)

Chiefs (-4.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-225), Lions (+180)

Chiefs (-225), Lions (+180) Total: 53.5 points

