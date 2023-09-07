Lions vs. Chiefs Injury Report — Week 1
The Detroit Lions' (0-0) injury report has four players listed heading into their Thursday, September 7 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (0-0). The game begins at 8:20 PM at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Lions' 2022 record was 9-8, and they did not make the postseason. They averaged 26.6 points per game on offense (fifth in the NFL) while giving up 25.1 per contest on defense (28th).
A season ago, the Chiefs finished 14-3 and won the Super Bowl. Offensively, they put up 29.2 points per game (first in the league) while defensively conceding 21.7 (16th).
Detroit Lions Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Isaiah Buggs
|DL
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|Toe
|Full Participation In Practice
|Emmanuel Moseley
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|S
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Richie James Jr.
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Tershawn Wharton
|DT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|BJ Thompson
|DE
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Nic Jones
|CB
|Hand
|Full Participation In Practice
|Nick Allegretti
|OG
|Pectoral
|Full Participation In Practice
Lions vs. Chiefs Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Lions Season Insights (2022)
- The Lions struggled on defense, ranking worst in the NFL (392.4 yards allowed per game) last season. However, they ranked fourth-best offensively, totaling 380 yards per game.
- Detroit struggled on defense last season, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL (25.1 points allowed per game). However, it ranked fifth-best on offense, putting up 26.6 points per game.
- With 245.8 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked third-worst in the NFL, the Lions were forced to lean on their eighth-ranked passing offense (251.8 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.
- With 146.5 rushing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fourth-worst in the NFL, Detroit were forced to ask its 11th-ranked running game (128.2 rushing yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.
- The Lions forced 22 total turnovers (17th in NFL) last season and turned it over 15 times (first in NFL) for a turnover margin of +7, the third-best in the NFL.
Lions vs. Chiefs Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-4.5)
- Moneyline: Chiefs (-225), Lions (+180)
- Total: 53.5 points
