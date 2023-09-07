The Detroit Lions (0-0) hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Chiefs and Lions can be seen in this article before you bet on Thursday's matchup.

Lions vs. Chiefs Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 4.5 52.5 -225 +180

Lions vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Lions

Detroit played nine games last season that ended with a combined score over 52.5 points.

Detroit had a 49-point average over/under in its matchups last year, 3.5 fewer points than this game's total.

The Lions' record against the spread last year was 10-5-0.

Last season, the Lions were the underdog 11 times and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.

Last season, Detroit won one of its four games when it was the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

Kansas City Chiefs

In eight games last season, the Chiefs and their opponents went over 52.5 total points.

The average total in Kansas City's outings last season was 49.7, 2.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Chiefs beat the spread seven times in 17 games last season.

The Chiefs went 13-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 86.7% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Kansas City went 13-1 (92.9%).

Chiefs vs. Lions Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Chiefs 29.2 1 21.7 16 49.7 8 Lions 26.6 5 25.1 28 49 9

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49 50.6 47.2 Implied Team Total AVG 26.4 27.2 25.2 ATS Record 10-5-0 7-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 6-3-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-3 4-3

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.7 49.2 50.1 Implied Team Total AVG 28.8 29.5 28.2 ATS Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 2-6-0 6-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 13-2 7-0 6-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

