Kerry Carpenter vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the mound, on September 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Yankees.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .292 with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 26 walks.
- Carpenter will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 over the course of his last games.
- Carpenter has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (18.8%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has an RBI in 34 of 96 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.352
|AVG
|.232
|.402
|OBP
|.310
|.521
|SLG
|.530
|15
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|14
|24
|RBI
|33
|40/11
|K/BB
|47/15
|2
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.70 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 5.70 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
