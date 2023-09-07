Will Kalif Raymond pay out his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Kalif Raymond score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

Raymond's stats last year featured 47 grabs for 616 yards, averaging 36.2 yards, and he was on the end of 64 targets.

In 16 games last year, Raymond failed to catch a touchdown pass.

Kalif Raymond Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 2 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 1 1 4 0 Week 4 Seahawks 5 3 38 0 Week 5 @Patriots 7 5 45 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 6 5 75 0 Week 8 Dolphins 4 3 76 0 Week 9 Packers 3 3 17 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 3 47 0 Week 11 @Giants 7 3 33 0 Week 12 Bills 6 4 35 0 Week 13 Jaguars 2 2 12 0 Week 14 Vikings 2 2 19 0 Week 15 @Jets 6 5 53 0 Week 16 @Panthers 1 1 56 0 Week 17 Bears 3 3 40 0 Week 18 @Packers 6 4 66 0

