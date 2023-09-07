With an ADP that ranks him fourth at his position (sixth overall), Jonathan Taylor has been one of the top running backs off the draft board this summer. Last season, he recorded 118.4 fantasy points (31st among RBs). For a peek at what we can expect from the Indianapolis Colts RB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Is Taylor on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Jonathan Taylor Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 118.40 213.29 - Overall Rank 108 28 6 Position Rank 33 5 4

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jonathan Taylor 2022 Stats

Last season Taylor received 192 attempts for 861 yards rushing (50.6 per game) and four TDs.

Taylor accumulated 23.5 fantasy points -- 31 carries, 161 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 1 versus the Houston Texans, which was his best game last year.

In his worst game of the season, Taylor ended up with 1.3 fantasy points -- 0 carries, 0 yards. That happened in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Rep Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jonathan Taylor 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Texans 23.5 31 161 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 6.3 9 54 0 0 Week 3 Chiefs 9.1 21 71 0 0 Week 4 Titans 2.3 20 42 0 0 Week 7 @Titans 8.5 10 58 0 0 Week 8 Commanders 5.6 16 76 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 22.3 22 147 1 0 Week 11 Eagles 13.4 22 84 1 0 Week 12 Steelers 15.8 20 86 1 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 10.3 21 82 0 0 Week 15 @Vikings 1.3 0 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.