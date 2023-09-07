Will Jared Goff Score a Touchdown Against the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football in Week 1?
With the Detroit Lions playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 (Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), is Jared Goff a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Jared Goff score a touchdown against the Chiefs?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100 if he scores a TD)
- In the ground game, Goff totaled 73 yards rushing on 29 attempts (4.3 yards per game) last season.
- In 17 games last season, he did not rush for a single touchdown.
Jared Goff Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|21
|37
|215
|2
|1
|2
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|20
|34
|256
|4
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|25
|41
|277
|1
|1
|2
|8
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|26
|39
|378
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|19
|35
|229
|0
|1
|3
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Cowboys
|21
|26
|228
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|27
|37
|321
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 9
|Packers
|14
|26
|137
|2
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|19
|26
|236
|1
|0
|4
|14
|0
|Week 11
|@Giants
|17
|26
|165
|0
|0
|4
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|23
|37
|240
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Jaguars
|31
|41
|340
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Vikings
|27
|39
|330
|3
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 15
|@Jets
|23
|38
|252
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|25
|42
|355
|3
|0
|3
|15
|0
|Week 17
|Bears
|21
|29
|255
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 18
|@Packers
|23
|34
|224
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
