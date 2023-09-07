James Washington 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 0.0 fantasy points (197th among WRs), the Indianapolis Colts' James Washington is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 157th wide receiver off the board this summer (563rd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.
James Washington Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|0.00
|8.64
|-
|Overall Rank
|1073
|1027
|563
|Position Rank
|397
|367
|157
James Washington 2022 Stats
- Washington put together a strong campaign a year ago, delivering 0 yards (0.0 ypg).
James Washington 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 14
|Texans
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
