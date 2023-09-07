After collecting 17.3 fantasy points last season (66th among TEs), James Mitchell has an ADP of 880th overall (104th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

James Mitchell Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 17.30 14.02 - Overall Rank 363 473 780 Position Rank 62 82 104

James Mitchell 2022 Stats

Mitchell saw 11 targets last year and reeled in 11 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown, posting 6.6 yards per game.

Mitchell picked up 6.8 fantasy points -- two receptions, eight yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 9 versus the Green Bay Packers.

In Week 10 against the Chicago Bears, Mitchell finished with a season-low 0.4 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, four yards, on one target.

James Mitchell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Dolphins 1.4 1 1 14 0 Week 9 Packers 6.8 2 2 8 1 Week 10 @Bears 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 12 Bills 2.2 1 1 22 0 Week 15 @Jets 1.2 2 2 12 0 Week 16 @Panthers 3.1 2 2 31 0 Week 17 Bears 1.5 1 1 15 0 Week 18 @Packers 0.7 1 1 7 0

